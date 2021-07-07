Sales Revenue of Global Patient Centric Healthcare App to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

Sales Revenue of Global Patient Centric Healthcare App to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

According to the American Medical Association, 85 percent of doctors feel that using apps and digital technologies have improved patient care by 32 percent. Emorphis states that there are currently over 165,000 health apps accessible on the app store, and the number is constantly growing. According to Research Dive, the global patient centric healthcare app market is predicted to garner $3,85,767.5 million by 2027. The Covid-19 pandemic has progressively impacted the global patient centric healthcare app market due to lockdown and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

What Were the Challenges Faced by The Healthcare Providers and What are the Solutions Provided by Patient Centric Healthcare Apps?

Speak to our Expert Analyst to Get Data as per your format and definition

Mobile apps have removed various obstacles for consultants and physicians, making it easier for them to grasp patient difficulties and recommend solutions. Some of them are as follows –

Mismanagement and Discrepancy Issues Solved

In traditional medical consultations, discrepancies and manipulation of patients/ records are a common occurrence. Doctors have always been famed for their hectic schedules, and it is impossible for them to recall every patient’s medical history.

Solution with the app –

Since the Android and iOS mobile app development is cloud-based, patients do not need to bring their reports with them every time they visit the doctor. Besides doctors do not need to dig up the patient’s history on every visit. It’s only a matter of a touch. Digital records allow doctors to keep track of patients’ medical reports, data, and history anywhere and anytime.

There are medical calculator apps that can assess risk scores and BMIs of patients and, as a result, propose the best prescription dose to them. Medication can be filled and sent to the patient with precision by email or text. This, in turn, greatly minimizes the amount of paperwork and billing headaches.

Timely Updates

To treat patients, a consultant requires a wide range of detailed information. Every day, new advancements and a lot more occur in the health industry. It might be difficult for healthcare professionals to keep up with all of the latest developments.

Solution with the app –

Patient centric healthcare app addresses this issue to a great extent. These apps are constantly updated with new information about medical advancements, treatments and medications, technology, and procedures. These apps provide clinicians with immediate access to the most recent medical news, studies, research, publications, and journals.

Hospital Management Issue Solved

Hospital administration necessitates a significant amount of time and money. Hospitals are also concerned about pharmacy administration. Even at reputable facilities, medical blunders are frequently recorded. Staff management is another critical aspect of hospital management that demands attention in addition to the solution.

Solution with the app –

With the introduction of smart apps, hospital management has significantly improved. Real-time medicine checks can be performed with the help of these apps 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing for inventory control. Hospital apps with GPS navigation assist management in tracking the availability of staff runtime at the hospital. On the other hand, it aids patients in locating doctors and nurses, as well as navigating the hospital and key sections such as operating rooms and intensive care units.

Communication Issue Solved

Due to the doctors’ hectic schedules and availability, communication between doctors and patients has been a major difficulty. Patients find it awkward to call doctors at any time of day or night, despite the fact that real-time contact is critical for medical treatments and remedies.

Download a PDF Sample Copy Here! (Dive on a specific application, geography, & competitor)

Solution with the app :

Fortunately, clinical and medical applications provide immediate solutions to this dilemma. Chat functionality, messaging, video/facetime, and social networking are available between healthcare practitioners and patients to help them overcome this difficulty. Doctors are aggressively utilizing digital tools to streamline their daily operations and give efficient, enhanced, and improved therapeutic options to their patients.

Patients’ ability to manage both health and wellbeing from a tool in their pocket is improving healthcare in numerous ways. By concentrating on personal daily habits and metrics provided in these apps, consumers can take control of their health. This makes it easier for patients and doctors to see warning indications that require further treatment before the situation worsens. Patients are also not required to visit their doctor in person. With today’s technology, they may schedule a consultation with a doctor from anywhere.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/