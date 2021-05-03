Sales Revenue of Cancer Stem Cells to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

According to a study, Cancer Stem Cells Market by Research Dive, the global market will surpass $1,722.7 million by 2026. Rising number of cancer patients, coupled with the latest advancements in cancer stem cells will upsurge the global market by the year 2026.

Rising tension of cancer all over the world is one of the significant factor which drives the growth of cancer stem cells market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one out of six deaths are occurs due to cancers such as breast cancer, lungs cancer and others. The causes for the growing cases of cancer patients include urban air pollution, sexually transmitted HPV infection, alcohol consumption, poor intake of fruit and vegetables. Moreover, late-stage presentation and inaccessible diagnosis are the common factor which increases risk of cancer. On the other hand, stem cell research has capability to manufacture different types of medicines for diseases along with finding drugs that can be used for treatment of cancer. However, issues such as expensive stem cell therapy treatments & strict international rules and are hampering the global cancer stem cells market growth. Such therapy utilizes living cells to treat disease coupled with processes like collecting, altering, storing and applying to technology. Thus, the cost of stem cell therapy ranges between $5,000 to $8,000 per stem cell treatment also it can be around $25,000 or more than that. Researchers of Tel Aviv University introduced newly advanced biosensor which can target leukemic stem cells. They are more focusing on decreasing the rate of relapse in blood cancer by targeting most malignant leukemic stem cells. Such latest technological advancements anticipated to drive the growth of market. Stem cell research is the rapidly growing medical practice in Turkey. Therefore, this country is now recognized as ‘rising star of Europe in stem cell’. Turkish hospitality and friendliness is well deserved along with ‘high quality, low cost stem cell treatment’, modern laboratory equipment creating enormous opportunities for the investors of stem cells.

Segmentation Growth Definition of Cancer Stem Cells Market:

Breast cancer market will surpass $295.0 million in the year 2026, and is anticipated to rise at 10.4% CAGR during the estimate period. The cancer stem cells market for bladder is anticipated to increase at 11.2% CAGR, and will surpass $275.8 million by 2026, rising from $117.9 million in 2018.

Global market for stem cell based cancer therapy was $440.3 million by end of 2018 and is anticipated to grow at 9.3% CAGR. This is majorly due to the rising advancements in stem cell therapy of Asia-Pacific and Europe region.

Regional Investment Opportunities:

North America cancer stem cell market is generated revenue of $365.64 million by end of 2018 and is anticipated to rise at 10% CAGR during the analyzed period. Asia-Pacific market registered a growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period. This market will surpass $367.68 million by 2026, growing from $157.26 million in 2018. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the growth of regional market.

Key players in cancer stem cells market and their strategies:

Some of the major players in the global cancer stem cells market are

AdnaGen GmbH Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. AVIVA Biosciences Corporation Celula, Inc. Epic Sciences, Inc. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. Rarecells USA, Inc Silicon Biosystems, S.p.A.

These players are initiating various steps in order strengthen their presence such as merger & acquisitions, new product development etc. For instance, in January 2019, Fluxion Biosciences launched custom liquid biopsy NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) panel development. In liquid biopsy, NGS has been applied to sequencing of circulating tumor DNA. This technology has led to noteworthy reduction in the cost of sequencing coupled with improved accuracy.

