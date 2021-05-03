Sales Revenue in the Sour Cream Market to Register a Stellar CAGR During 2025

Demand for dairy-based products is rapidly growing across the globe due to its expanded applications across several industrial domains. Sour cream is a dairy-based product which is produced through the fermentation process of regular cream which is fat rich with lactic acid bacteria’s. The bacterial culture is introduced into the cream order to produce thick and bring sour flavor to the cream. Sour cream is widely used as a condiment in a number of cuisines and topping in other food products including, bakery, desserts and dairy industry and other industrial applications. Sour cream is high in fats and calories and commercially produced sour cream is composed of additional thickening agents such as rennet, gelatin, guar gum and other ingredients. The global sour cream market is expected to represent significant growth over the coming years attributable to its widespread application across several food domains.

Sour Cream Market Segmentation:

The global sour cream market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, packaging, application, and sales channel. On the basis of nature, the global sour cream market is segmented into, organic and conventional. Organic sour cream segment is expected to witness greatest demand in the overall sour cream market owing to clean label and naturel trend. On the basis of product type the global sour cream market is segmented into, low fat, regular and high-fat sour cream. Growing number of health-conscious consumers are driving the market growth of the low fat sour cream segment. On the basis of packaging the global sour cream market is segmented into, cups and tubs, bottles, squeezers, and carton packaging. Cups & tubs and squeezers are expected to gain significant attention due to their convenient packaging and easier availability on retail shelves. By application, the global sour cream market is segmented into, bakery products, salad dressing, dips, snacks, sauces, ice cream and other industrial segments. On the basis of sales channel the global sour cream market is segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats. Hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is estimated to draw larger consumer base in the global sour cream market across the globe.

Sour Cream Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of the region the global sour cream market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for the largest market share in the global sour cream market attributable to the presence of high-end manufacturers in the global cream processing industry. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to hold significant revenue share in the global sour cream market during the forecast period.

Sour Cream Market Drivers and Trends

Sour cream is widely used and accepted in a number of food applications. Sour cream is also consumed by a number of consumers as a breakfast food product. Growing demand for fat-free sour cream is gaining immense popularity among health-conscious consumers and is widely incorporated as an essential substitute for other products such as cheese, greek yogurt, and other products.

Sour cream is smooth with the creamy texture and possesses prolonged shelf life for heat-treated products. Availability of sour cream in the variety of forms to cater to individual demands of consumers. For example, an introduction of sour cream for lactose intolerant consumers is expected to drive the consumption of sour cream across the globe. Also, innovations in flavor and packaging formats would also help the global sour cream market growth.

Sour Cream Market Key Players:

Key players operating in the global sour cream market includes Laiterie Chalifoux, Organic Valley, Cabot Creamery, WhiteWave Services Inc., Uelzena Ingredients, Daisy Brand LLC, Meggle, and others.

