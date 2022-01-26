Sales on this WQHD 144Hz 1ms and Freesync gaming screen

If you fell for the Superbox Be quiet! Pure Base 500DX RGB currently on sale and you are looking for a gaming screen or you just want to invest to play in better conditions, the Acer Nitro VG272UP is on sale.

Acer Nitro VG272UP: a fluid and responsive display

This gaming screen has a nice 27-inch diagonal with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, so you’ll have a detailed picture in your games, but that’s not all since it has its DisplayPort and a refresh rate of 144 Hz provides HDMI connection. It’s also very responsive as its panel has a response time of just 1ms. This monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, so you have excellent picture quality even when watching your films and series.

Acer has also opted for AMD FreeSync technology for the Nitro VG272UP, so you have synchronization between the panel and the graphics card to avoid tearing and frame dropping, a very popular feature requested by gamers.

The brand has also included a ComfyView and Low Dimming filter to protect your eyes from eye strain and glare.

A very good gaming screen, the Acer Nitro VG272UP is listed at €269.99 while it averages around €380. For the promo at the Be quiet! it happens here.

Why succumb?

Refresh rateAMD FreeSyncVESA DisplayHDR 400

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.