Sales on this e-reader that offers excellent reading comfort

E-readers have evolved and are doing so thanks to technologies that offer even more convenience, and this is very remarkable if you are an avid reader. If you’re short on library space or travel often, the Kobo Libra H2O fits in your suitcase or on your bedside table. As a bonus, it offers a nice discount on this last discount if it is one of the brand’s latest models.

Kobo Libra H2O: Thousands of books in your pocket

E-readers offer many advantages over a classic book. First off, the Kobo Libra H2O takes up very little space and your library will follow you everywhere with its 8GB of storage. As for autonomy, thanks to its 7-inch eInk HD screen (resolution of 1680 x 1264 pixels), it consumes very little energy and its autonomy is several weeks depending on use.

Its display has the ComfortLight Pro feature, which allows you to adjust the brightness and color temperature.

For more convenience, you can also change the font of your books (12 different TypeGenius fonts and more than 50 other fonts).

It supports many formats (EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR).

Finally, it uses an 802.11n Wifi chip for connectivity and a microUSB connector for charging.

The Kobo Libra H2O is currently priced at 149.99 euros instead of 179.99 euros. And if you prefer to enjoy your favorite music while exercising or on public transport, we also have Jabra true wireless headphones.

