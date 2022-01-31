Sales on this Ambilight 4K LED TV on Android

It’s almost the end of the 2022 winter sale and we have a new promotion for a superb Philips LED TV. This is the 65PUS8546 The One with Android TV and Ambilight technology.

Philips 65PUS8546: a television that has it all

The Philips 65PUS8546 is a LED TV with a large diagonal of 65 inches or about 164 cm and a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. In addition to a large display, it is HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatible and ensures excellent image quality thanks to a very good contrast ratio that brings out the details.

The audio part is also very important and the latter is certified by Dolby Atmos. You can also create a multiroom via DTS Play-Fi technology. This allows you to easily sync other connected speakers.

For even more immersion, Philips has equipped this model with Ambilight, that is, it has LED strips on 3 sides that give the impression that the image on the back of the device is stretched out on the wall.

The other positive point about this TV is that it runs on Android TV, which is Google’s operating system. You will therefore have access to the Play Store and therefore to the many applications available such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, YouTube, Spotify, etc.

The Philips 65PUS8546 had gone from 1299 euros to 999 euros and now benefits from a new reduction for sale and is displayed at 899.99 euros. We are also planning a model from Samsung with a refresh rate of 100 Hz.

Why order?

Ambilight technologyAndroid TVHDR10+ picture quality and Dolby Vision

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.