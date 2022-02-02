Sales on this 86 Inch XXL 4K 100Hz LED TV

If you are looking for a very large 4K LED TV we have what you need, it is the LG 86UP8000 which is also perfect for gaming thanks to its refresh rate.

LG 86UP8000: a TV with a diagonal of more than 2 m

The LG 86UP8000 is a great LED TV that displays a diagonal of 86 inches or about 217 cm. It is therefore necessary to provide a good place for installation. The latter has a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a super 100Hz refresh rate and 200Hz TruMotion processing, so you have very good fluidity, a good point if you also have a console.

That’s not all, the image quality is also present with Cinema HDR technology (HDR10, HDR HLG, HGiG, Dolby Vision IQ). This model therefore has a very good contrast ratio and super brightness.

Like all SmartTVs, the LG 86UP8000 allows you to install applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, Molotov, YouTube and many others. It is also compatible with the following services:

Google AssistantAmazon AlexaLG ThinQ

Instead of 1799 euros, this LED TV goes on sale for 1499 euros. If, on the other hand, you want a small TV for the bedroom or for lack of space, we have a model that meets these criteria for less than 300 euros.

Why be tempted?

Wide diagonalCinema HDR picture quality100 Hz refresh rate

