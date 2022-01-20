Sales on this 2K curved gaming monitor 165Hz 1ms and Adaptive Sync

If you’re looking for a great screen to play with, we’ve got a very nice offer for the 2022 Winter Sale. It’s the ViewSonic VX2718-2KPC, a model whose specs will only make you crack.

ViewSonic VX2718-2KPC: a flawless curved gaming monitor

ViewSonic is a brand recognized by the gaming community and the latter offers us screens with an undeniable value for money. Today we have the ViewSonic VX2718-2KPC, a model that is just perfect for gaming.

This screen has a nice 27-inch diagonal with a 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The plate is curved (1500R) which means you get better immersion and less eye fatigue. You should also know that the refresh rate is 165 Hz and the response time is only 1 ms. In addition, there is the Adaptive Sync, which makes it possible to synchronize with the graphics card of the PC. You will therefore have an image without tearing or jumping, your games will be perfectly fluid.

For the connection we have:

2 HDMI ports1 DisplayPort connector1 3.5mm audio jack

Regarding the price, this screen was advertised at 265.71 euros, but with the sale you can order it for 239.99 euros. We also have another promotion for a model from AOC in the same price range.

3 good reasons for temptation

Curved Panel2K ResolutionAdaptive Sync for Fluid

