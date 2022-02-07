Sales on this 1TB SSD to boost your PC

The SSD technology has revolutionized storage and gains a lot in transfer speed in use, especially for large files or for booting the operating system. If you want to give your PC or laptop a boost, you’ve come to the right place, because the Crucial BX500 with a capacity of 1 TB has just revised its price down at the end of the sale.

Crucial BX500: faster and more efficient storage

The Crucial brand has set itself apart from the competition with many high-performance memory products at the right price, but also RAM with modules optimized for gaming. In this good plan, the BX500 SSD only costs 74.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros.

Crucial relies on 3D NAND chips from Micro with very good performance for the main memory, with the BX500 it achieves a speed of 540 MB/s when reading and up to 500 MB/s when writing via its SATA 6 GB/s connection. As for storage, we assume a capacity of 1 TB, so you can install your operating system, software and games. Windows starts up in just a few seconds, and loading times for your games and software are also reduced.

The Crucial BX500 comes in a 2.5-inch form factor, so with its 7mm thickness it can be installed in a desktop or laptop PC.

We also have a great promotion with the Samsung T5, a 2TB external SSD.

