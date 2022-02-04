Sales on this 144Hz G-Sync Curved LED Gaming Monitor

In the gaming world, you don’t just have to rely on the PC, the peripherals are just as important, whether it’s a mouse, keyboard or monitor. In addition, with a high-quality display, you can experience less eye fatigue, but also gain fluidity and responsiveness. With the 2022 winter sale, you can grab a bargain on the LG 34GL750-B, which is a curved model.

LG 34GL750-B: a powerful curved LED gaming screen

LG entered the gaming space to offer very good products for gamers and with the sales we can get our hands on the LG 34GL750-B curved gaming LED screen with a very large 34-inch diagonal and a curved panel to get. The benefit with this type of screen is the reduction in fatigue when you scan it left-to-right and right-to-left, as the curvature allows you to have the same distance.

For the resolution, we rely on a 2560 x 1080 pixel Full HD+ IPS panel in 21/9 format. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, so you get a very smooth picture.

The LG 34GL750-B also features Nvidia G-Sync technology, which ensures synchronization between the display and the PC’s graphics card. This allows for greater responsiveness, and that’s exactly what players are asking for.

This monitor benefits from a discount of 80 euros thanks to the sale, so it is 399.99 euros instead of 479.99 euros. A good plan considering its diagonal as well as its G-Sync compatibility.

By the way, if you’re a fan of racing games, there’s a great deal on the Thrustmaster T-GT II, ​​a top-of-the-line steering wheel with a pedal set.

