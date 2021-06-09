Sales Of Soya Flour is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2028 Soya Flour Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Soya flour’s demand continues to accelerate by leaps and bounds with soya flour becoming highly predominant in food formulation on the back of its high nutritional value, low cost, and impressive functionality. Apart from rich in protein content, soya flour contains soy isoflavones, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber calcium, and iron, giving manufactures in food industry the opportunity to serve rich in nutrition baked goods that are highly sought after by the consumers today.

Soya Flour Market – Notable Highlights Some of the leading players operating in soya flour market include: Ingredion, Kerry Group, Blue Ribbon, ADM, The Scoular Company, Sunopta, Bean Growers Australia, Cargill Incorporated, Anchor Ingredients, EHL Limited, Diefenbaker Spice and Pulse, Great Western Grain, Best Cooking Pulses, and Batory Foods. Two of the leading players in soya flour market, Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company have successfully completed their deal and formally introduced SoyVenTM their novel JV to offer soybean oil and meal for customers in Egypt.

Another soya flour market leading player, SunOpta Inc., a company focused on non-genetically modified, organic, and specialty foods, has strategically sold its specialty and organic soy and corn business to Pipeline Foods, LLC for $66.5MN.

Soya Flour Market- Market Dynamics Demand for Gluten-Free Products Underpinning Gains in Soya Flour Market The global market for soya flour has been proliferating at a boisterous pace owing to the paradigm shift in consumer preference for gluten-free products. As gluten-free products are healthy substitutes to many cholesterol-heavy products, and hence, patients with cardiovascular diseases are increasingly adopting the former. Additional, several manufacturers have been utilizing diverse forms of soya flour in a wide range of alternatives for meat, dairy, and baked goods, which is also likely to fuel growth in soya flour market.

Rising Demand from Food Industry Creating Opportunities As soya is a pivotal and vegan source of healthy oil and protein, soya flour is increasingly witnessing adoption in a wide range of food item, owing to its ability to improve the nutritional value. This growing uptake of soya flour can be attributed to its unique and high-in-demand properties, such as enhanced water-absorption ability and high solubility. Furthermore, owing to soya flour’s several health benefits, it has been recently recognized by food scientists and medical practitioners. This factor is further likely to pave way for the growth of worldwide soya flour market in upcoming years.

Soya Flour Market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Soya Flour market report answers important questions which include:

• What does the status of the Soya Flour market look like after the forecast period?

• Which region has the highest contribution to the global Soya Flour market and why?

• Which players remain at the top of the global Soya Flour market?

• What opportunities are available for the Soya Flour market players to expand their production footprint?

• Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Soya Flour market?

