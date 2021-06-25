Sales of Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market to Reach a Value of US$ 700 Million by 2031

Sales of Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market to Reach a Value of US$ 700 Million by 2031

Fact.MR’s recent report on the global radiation dermatitis treatment market forecasts a healthy growth pace, expecting a revenue share of nearly US$ 700 million by 2031, with an estimated CAGR of around 5% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increased frequency of radiation-based cancer treatment is attributed to be the chief growth driver for this market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5945

According to the report, the market accrued significant past gains, reaching around US$ 400 million in value as of 2019. Growth is especially forecast to remain strongest across Asia Pacific, with countries such as China and India emerging at the forefront amid swift advancements in oncology. Approaches such as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) are grabbing major eyeballs.

Manufacturers are investing in a slew of innovative treatment approaches, including the introduction of film-forming gels. For instance, Switzerland-based Stratpharma has introduced its StrataXRT­­® film-forming wound dressing gel that easily spreads across the affected site in minimal quantities. StrataXRT film-forming gel dries as a thin, flexible, and protective layer, which is gas permeable, waterproof, inert, and devoid of any measurable pH value. The formulation promotes a moist wound healing environment. Companies are taking cues from such developments to manufacture film-forming gels that provide symptomatic relief from acute inflammatory response, discomfort, and itching.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5945

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Oral Medication-based Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Corticosteroids Oral Analgesics & Antibiotics Topical Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Corticosteroids Hydrophilic Creams Topical Antibiotics Dressing-based Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Hydrogel Hydrocolloid No Sting Barrier Film Honey Impregnated Gauze Silicone Coated Dressing Others

Distribution Channel Radiation Dermatitis Treatment through Hospital Pharmacies Radiation Dermatitis Treatment through Retail Pharmacies Radiation Dermatitis Treatment through Online Pharmacies



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5945

Competitive Landscape

Prominent radiation dermatitis treatment players include 3M Company, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Intermed S.A., ConvaTech Group Plc, and BMG PHARMA S.p.A, among others. Major expansion strategies involve new product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/27/2007702/0/en/Tricuspid-Valve-Repair-Market-Poised-for-Astounding-Growth-Through-2029-Fact-MR-Projects-Annuloplasty-Rings-to-Remain-Top-Selling.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com