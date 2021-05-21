Sales of Potassium Lactate Market to Surge in the Coming Years Owing to Growing Adoption Across End-use Industries

Potassium lactate is odorless and a colorless liquid which is prepared by neutralizing the lactic acid with the presence of potassium component in it. Lactic acid is most commonly found in food products such as cheese, yoghurt and cottage cheese. It has the ability to act as a salt substitute in the food products. Potassium lactate is the combination of potassium and lactic acid. Potassium lactate does not have any presence of off-flavors which is typically associated with the other range of potassium products. There are various applications in which potassium lactate can be used such as in detergents, floor cleaners, humectants, and others.

Potassium lactate is used in the first alert tundra fire extinguishers. The presence of potassium lactate in the fire extinguishers are expected to be more than 60%. It also has strong antimicrobial activity, which helps preserve the food products.

It is being widely used in the preparation of pickles, as it acts as a preservative in any type of food product.

Potassium Lactate and its Properties:

Potassium lactate is widely used as a preservative in the food and beverage industry. It helps restrict the growth of different types of pathogens in the food products as potassium lactate has the ability to reduce the pH of the food product. Potassium lactate also gives moisture to the food products, which helps enhance the quality of food. It also acts as a substitute for salt in low sodium application food products, as potassium lactate has salt content in it. There are few other features of potassium iodide such as food texturizer, antioxidants, and flavor enhancer.

Potassium lactate has high moisturizing properties and buffering capacity which helps find its application in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Various products personal care products which consists of potassium lactate are hair care products, oral care, skin care, soaps, and other bath products. Potassium lactate is widely used in the poultry and meat industry owing to increasing shelf life of the products.

There are certain factors which fuels the growth of the potassium lactate market, such as the increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products which is due to the fast life. There is an increase in the consumer awareness regarding beauty and health care products which has uplifted the usage of potassium lactate in many products. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the potassium lactate market throughout the forecast period.

Global Potassium Lactate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of function, the global potassium lactate market has been segmented as:

Preservatives

Food Additives

Emulsifiers

Bulking Agents

pH & Acidity Regulators

On the basis of end use, the global potassium lactate market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Global Potassium Lactate Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Potassium Lactate market identified across the value chain include Chongqing Bofei Biochemical products, Ltd., FBC Industries, Inc., Jungbunzlauer, Qingdao Baotai Refining Chemical Co., Ltd., Lab M, Henan Jindan Lacitc Acid Technology Co. Ltd., American Elements, among the other Potassium Lactate manufacturers.

