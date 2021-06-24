Sales of Food Premix Around the World are Foreseen to Exceed US$ 2,000 Mn in Revenues by 2026-end

A new report of Fact.MR has envisaged the global food premix market to record an above-average 4.8% volume CAGR through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. The sales of food premix around the world are foreseen to exceed US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Rising Demand for Food Fortification to Impact Growth of Food Premix Market

Demand for food fortification is on a significant rise, driven high prevalence rate of the micronutrient deficiency diseases among the population worldwide, which in turn has propelled the cases of malnutrition. Food products such as sugar, flour, maize, vegetable oils, and wheat are generally fortified with minerals and vitamins for ensuring better health, which in turn has been driving demand for food premix over the past few years.

Consumption of nutrient premix, such as amino acid-based infant formula, is also showcasing a surge, driven by growing preference of consumers for nutritional fortification of baby food products and infant formula. In addition, Ingredients such as arachidonic acid (ARA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are also being added to food premix along with vitamins and iron, which in turn has proliferated adoption of food premixes.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Form Type Powder

Liquid Ingredients Type Vitamins

Minerals

Nucleotides

Amino Acids

Botanicals Function Type Bone Health

Immunity

Digestion

Energy

Heart Health

Weight Management

Vision Health

Brain Health & Memory

Other Function Types Application Early Life Nutrition/Baby Food

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharma OTC

Nutritional Improvement Program

Key players profiled by Fact.MR’s report on the global food premix market are Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Lycored Ltd., Barentz International, WATSON-INC, Prinova Group LLC, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Farbest Brands, BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Glanbia plc.

