Sales of Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics to Soar with Increased Preference for Organic Variants Through 2029

The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is gaining traction around the world and is expected to rise with a moderate CAGR of ~ 4.4 % by the end of the forecast period between 2019-2029. The market has been moving on an upward trajectory, which is expected to continue in the years to come. The growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the impact of unhealthy lifestyles on skin, increased levels of pollution, skincare awareness campaigns, and higher disposable incomes.

The market is also supported by the rising incorporation of natural and organic ingredients in beauty and personal care products, transitioning away from conventional and synthetic counterparts, which minimizes side effects, and promotes sustainability.

Key Takeaways of the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Study

Creams are the largest segment of anti-fatigue cosmetics products accounting for more than a 35 % share, and are expected to maintain dominance through the forecast period, owing to popularity of moisturizers and eye creams among consumers.

In spite of having a moderate CAGR, North America accounts for more than 36 % of the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market share, owing to a higher number of incidences of insomnia and chronic fatigue syndrome. In addition, nations in East Asia, South Asia & Oceania are projected to grow at a faster pace in the near future, with major contributions coming from India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Offline distribution channels continue to account for a larger market share of more than 80 % owing to substantial value coming from hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialist beauty and personal care stores.

Multi-feature anti-fatigue cosmetics are expected to gain substantial consumer demand, with lucrative opportunities coming from the use of organic ingredients. The rising interest of consumers in skin care is a key driver for the industry.

Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product form, distribution channel and region.

Product Form Distributional Channel Region Cream Offline North America Oil Online Latin America Lotion Europe Serum East Asia Gel South Asia & Oceania MEA

Product Formulations and Marketing Gain Importance

Key Market players such as Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, and Unilever are expected to strengthen their presence in the industry with innovations in product formulations, introduction of new offerings, engaging with consumers on social media, and other strategic approaches to marketing and promotion.

