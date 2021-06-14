Sales Intelligence Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Global Sales Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Sales Intelligence (SI) refers to the accumulation, analysis, and presentation of information that can help salespeople in keeping them up-to-date with consumers and identify new leads to pursue. Sales intelligence software is technology designed for organizations involving the government as well as the private sector to monitor, analyze and learn data as well as improve brand value and sales and to provide a competitive advantage over rivals in terms of their daily operations. Additionally, sales intelligence offers data about the contacts, technology stack, events, and the structure of the department. The imminent need for advanced solutions to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Sales Intelligence by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2019, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation acquired Orb Intelligence a firmographic data provider company. This acquisition allows both companies to provide industry data, analytical applications and technology to its customers. However, the complexities of the processes involved in maintaining data integrity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sales Intelligence market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sales Intelligence market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing technology adoption among North American enterprises for improving sales productivity and the presence of a large number of sales intelligence vendors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

LinkedIn Corporation

DiscoverOrg

Oracle corporation

Demandbase

Clearbit

InsideView

LeadGenius

Infogroup

UpLead

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Lead Management

Data Management

Analytics and Reporting

Others

By Service:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Training, Maintenance and Support

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Information Technology and Telecom

Media And Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sales Intelligence Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors