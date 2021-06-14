Sales Intelligence Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026
Global Sales Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Sales Intelligence (SI) refers to the accumulation, analysis, and presentation of information that can help salespeople in keeping them up-to-date with consumers and identify new leads to pursue. Sales intelligence software is technology designed for organizations involving the government as well as the private sector to monitor, analyze and learn data as well as improve brand value and sales and to provide a competitive advantage over rivals in terms of their daily operations. Additionally, sales intelligence offers data about the contacts, technology stack, events, and the structure of the department. The imminent need for advanced solutions to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Sales Intelligence by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw656
For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2019, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation acquired Orb Intelligence a firmographic data provider company. This acquisition allows both companies to provide industry data, analytical applications and technology to its customers. However, the complexities of the processes involved in maintaining data integrity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sales Intelligence market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Sales Intelligence market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing technology adoption among North American enterprises for improving sales productivity and the presence of a large number of sales intelligence vendors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Dun & Bradstreet Corporation
LinkedIn Corporation
DiscoverOrg
Oracle corporation
Demandbase
Clearbit
InsideView
LeadGenius
Infogroup
UpLead
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Services
By Deployment Model:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Application:
Lead Management
Data Management
Analytics and Reporting
Others
By Service:
Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Training, Maintenance and Support
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Consumer Goods and Retail
Information Technology and Telecom
Media And Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw656
Target Audience of the Global Sales Intelligence Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors