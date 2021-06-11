Sales forecast of Matcha Tea Market in 2021

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Matcha Tea Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Matcha Tea Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The evolution of a new breed of tea lovers that search for new flavor variants has led to a skyrocketing growth of several tea varieties. Companies offering matcha tea have responded positively to this new consumption trend. As black tea consumers are migrating to newer options such as yerba matte and matcha tea, an array of new matcha tea brands can be seen flocking retail shelves to tap into these new consumer dynamics.

The availability of matcha tea in multiple packaging formats and different price ranges encourages customers of every income group to try them. The introduction of on-the go matcha tea has been trending, which is likely to create a strong pool of new customers who seek convenience of carrying them. On the back of these dynamics, global matcha tea market is projected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 400 Mn during the forecast period (2019 and 2025).

Key Takeaways of Global Matcha Tea Market

Unsweetened matcha tea accounted for approximately half of the market share in 2018, and this segment is also projected to garner the highest CAGR.

The organic variant of matcha tea is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 90 Mn between 2019 and 2025. This variant is also expected to witness higher growth as compared to conventional matcha tea.

The market for stand up pouches is projected to grow by 1.7X during the forecast period. Matcha tea in stand-up pouches generated both the highest volume as well as highest value sales in 2018.

Retail sales accounted for over 80% of the matcha tea revenue in 2018, in which sales through supermarkets was the highest.

The Matcha Tea Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Matcha Tea Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Matcha Tea Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Matcha Tea Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

