Sales are there, even for the Honor 9X 128GB smartphone

If the year-end holidays are a big hole in your bank account and you need to change your cell phone, here is a good plan for the very good Honor 9X.

Honor 9X: good value for money

The Honor 9X is a smartphone at an attractive price. It has a beautiful 6.59-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, ideal for watching your videos in peace. In addition, it has a very nice finish that gives it a premium look compared to its competitors in this price range.

Under his screen we find the following:

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F Working memory (RAM): 6 GB Storage space: 128 GB

It is even possible to expand the internal storage if you have a microSD card.

On the photo side, like Huawei, the parent company, Honor puts great emphasis on delivering the best possible experience. For this model, the brand has opted for a module with 3 sensors and an LED flash:

48 megapixels (wide angle) 8 megapixels (ultra wide angle) 2 megapixels (depth)

For the front, you have to rely on a 16-megapixel pop-up camera, which means it comes out of the case via a very solid motorized system.

The battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh and is compatible with 10 W fast charging.

After several successive price cuts, it is back on sale for 159 euros. Otherwise we have a slightly more expensive model on the Xiaomi side, but one that is 5G compatible.

Why jump on it?

Great value for money Good photo quality Pop up camera that works

