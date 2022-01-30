Sale of these wireless headphones with UVnano box to eliminate bacteria

There are a variety of wireless headphones on the market that can compete with Apple’s AirPods. Today we have a good plan for the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6, True Wireless that comes with UVnano technology.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6: a box that eliminates bacteria

With its many innovations, LG is a brand to be reckoned with. With the Tone Free HBS-FN6, the manufacturer has put the focus on your health with a UVnano box that eliminates 99.9% of certain bacteria during charging, once the box is closed. After 10 minutes in the box, 99.9% of E. coli (Escherichia coli) and S. aureus (Staphylococcus aureus) bacteria are eliminated.

In addition to this technology, the silicone ear tips are hypoallergenic. Depending on your morphology, you have several sizes.

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 are also IPX4, meaning they are not afraid of sweat and splashes. They are therefore perfect for athletes.

In terms of autonomy, they can last 6 hours of continuous listening and up to 18 hours with the box. In addition, they are compatible with fast charging, saving 1 hour of additional autonomy in 5 minutes.

The price requires 49.99 euros instead of 109.99 euros. We also have a good plan for Sony wireless headphones.

