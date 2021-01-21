Sale of the PNY XLR8 DDR4 16 GB (2×8 GB) 3200 MHz RAM kit

If you want to increase the capacity of your PC or are just looking for RAM for your new configuration, a 16GB DDR4 PNY XLR8 RAM kit is available for sale here.

PNY XLR8: High-performance DDR4 memory

The PNY XLR8 that we are offering you for sale today consists of 2 bars of 8 Gol or 16 GB in DDR4. It’s perfect for use on a gaming PC or for overclocking your racehorse.

Frequency: 3200 MHz CAS: CL16 Voltage: 1.2 V.

Note that for overclocking, it is Intel XMP 2.0 compatible, so it uses automatic and stable profiles.

As for the warranty, PNY has chosen to guarantee it for a lifetime so you don’t have to worry about a possible failure. It’s also a guarantee of quality.

3200 MHz RAM Intel XMP 2.0 compatible for overclocking Attractive price-performance ratio!

