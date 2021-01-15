Sale for this high performance wireless headset with active noise cancellation from Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

Do you want wireless headphones with good sound output? Here is a good plan for the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2.

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2: great sound

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is a wireless headset that offers very good performance and audio playback. If you want to enjoy your playlists, movies, series, and videos to the fullest, you should know that they have active noise-canceling technology. You can turn it on or off with just one touch. In addition, it has memory foam and a coating that gives you maximum comfort depending on your body type.

Pairing takes place via Bluetooth, but it is entirely possible to use the headset in cable mode via its 3.5 mm jack connection. In terms of battery life, it can take up to 24 hours of continuous listening on a single charge!

The offer, which was introduced at 249 euros, has just cost 131 euros, an attractive offer considering the quality of the latter. And if you need a gaming headset, here’s another great deal on a Corsair model.

Why order this helmet?

Active noise reduction Sound power Very attractive price

