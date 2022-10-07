Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence flufftease, rom-com gets anime to stream on Crunchyroll April 2023 [Trailer]

Key visible for the upcoming anime Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence. Pic credit score: @shiroseijyo_tv/Twitter

In the course of the Aniplex On-line Fest 2022 it was introduced that Hazano Kazutake’s Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence (Shiro Seijo to Kuro Bokushi) fluffy, rom-com manga can be getting an anime adaptation. It was additionally not too long ago introduced that the anime sequence would premiere on Crunchyroll in April 2023! A key visible, quick trailer, primary forged, and employees members have additionally been revealed.

You may see the brand new key visible, which options the primary characters Pastor Lawrence and Saint Cecilia, right here:

You may watch the quick trailer on Aniplex’s official YouTube channel right here:

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence teaser trailer.

What’s the plot of Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence?

Saint Cecilia is blissful to share her knowledge with all those that search it, particularly the individuals in her hometown. When the townspeople come to the church to hunt her advise and religious steerage they at all times see her as being elegant and composed. Nonetheless, as quickly because the final particular person leaves the church Cecilia’s drops the act and exhibits her true colours.

In actuality, Cecilia is a lazy, klutzy woman regardless of her variety coronary heart. She would reasonably lounge round sipping tea and consuming scones than do any actual home tasks or yard work. Sadly, when this occurs the one different particular person round is often Pastor Lawrence. He can’t perceive why Cecilia solely acts this fashion round him (he’s fairly dense). Lawrence does his finest to assist Cecilia stay put collectively sufficient to do her duties. Cecilia is usually a actual problem at instances, however for some purpose, it doesn’t appear to hassle Pastor Lawrence all that a lot.

Cecilia feels snug sufficient to be herself round Pastor Lawrence, however why does she get so blissful when he merely compliments her? Why did she blush so laborious when Lawrence was pressured to hold her when she received drenched within the rain? As for Pastor Lawrence, his emotions for the Saint are sophisticated. He desires her to be extra helpful, however on the identical time he feels the world is such a harmful place to let Cecilia roam free with out his supervision – she might get burned whereas cooking or harm herself whereas gardening. What’s this sense of protectiveness welling up inside him? (He’s being overprotective).

Will these two extremely dense people notice they’re really in love with one another? We’ll have to look at the upcoming anime with the intention to discover out!

That is an extremely healthful love story that may have you ever yelling, “Simply kiss already!”. However that’s why amongst its followers this story is taken into account a “flufftease” and never a “striptease”.

Who’re the forged members?

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence primary forged members embody:

Hime Sawada – Saint Cecilia

Kaito Ishikawa (Noah in The Case Examine of Vanitas) – Pastor Lawrence

Has Kaito Ishikawa been kind forged to play roles the place the character has to take care of an eccentric particular person?

Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence manufacturing staff members embody:

Director – Sumie Noro (Sleepy Princess within the Demon Fortress)

Animation – Doga Kobo

Scriptwriter – Yuka Yamada (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid)

Character Designer – Hiromi Nakagawa (WATATEN!:An Angel Flew All the way down to Me)

The place can I learn the manga?

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence cowl. Pic credit score: Month-to-month Shounen Journal

On April 20, 2017, Hazano Kazutake launched their manga Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence in Kodansha’s Shounen Journal R on-line journal, and its chapters have been collected into ten tankobon volumes as of June 2022. The manga’s English model has been licensed by Kodansha USA for launch in North America. Additionally they launch the manga digitally.

