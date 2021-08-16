Saffron Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Saffron Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global saffron market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Saffron is an orange-yellow colored spice obtained from the dried stigma of the crocus sativus flower. It is rich in several vitamins and dietary minerals and exhibits antioxidant, anti-depressant, and antiseptic properties. As a result, it is used to treat cough, cold, asthma, and measles. It is also utilized in the manufacturing of food additives, aromas, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and skincare products across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The burgeoning cosmetics industry represents one of the key factors strengthening the saffron market growth. Saffron is used in the preparation of personal care products, such as cleansers, lotions, anti-blemish creams, and shampoos, on account of its skin-brightening and hair-strengthening properties. Besides this, it acts as an essential ingredient in medicines due to its anti-tumor and neuroprotective properties, which assist in treating macular degeneration, cancer, arthritis, and other cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the key players are introducing organic saffron, which is anticipated to expand the overall market reach.

Saffron Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saffron market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Tarvand Saffron Co

Grandorco

Esfedan Trading

Flora Saffron

Safrante Global Company S.L.U.

Taj Agro International

Great American Spice Company

HEA&CO

Gohar Saffron

Mehr Saffron Company

Rowhani Saffron Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global saffron market on the basis of type, form, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Form:

Thread

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

