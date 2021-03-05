Safety Switches Market Opportunities, Segmentation And Forecast 2021-2026 | Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., Banner Engineering Corp.

The Safety Switches Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Safety Switches market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Safety Switches market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Safety Switches market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Safety Switches industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Safety Switches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Safety Switches Market: Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Eaton Corporation, Euchner GmbH, SICK AG, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, Omron Electronics LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Murrelektronik GmbH, Parmley Graham Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Safety Switches for Industrial Application to Show Significant Growth

– Industrial applications, such as in oil and gas, manufacturing, material handling, and power generation industries show significant growth for safety switches. As in a single machine, it is common that various kinds of safety switches are used such as emergency shutdown switches or safety limit switches.

– The need for a safer working environment is driving the market for safety switches. In hazardous locations in industries like grain elevators, offshore drilling, petrochemical, and waste treatment plants, paint booths and hazardous waste handling facilities, these safety switches are the key players for safe and efficient work.

– The fatalities have been increasing over the years. In 2017, the mining and construction industry led in record with a total of over 450 accident incidents, according to JISHA (Japan Industrial Health and Safety Association).

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the safety switches market. The industries are adopting automation, thus making the machines more complex. This ultimately demands more sensors and safety switches applications.

– The presence of a large number of domestic and international manufacturing companies in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, and expanding manufacturing activities are projected to drive the machine condition monitoring activities on the industry floor and is expected to drive the safety switches market in this region.

– Strong demand for consumer automobiles, medium and heavy buses, and trucks are estimated to drive the demand for non-destructive testing equipment and services in this region. To safeguard such high-value industrial assets the market is expected to continue to generate the demand over the forecast period. For instance, the market for new vehicles in Asia-Pacific, which includes passenger vehicles, buses, and trucks, crossed 40 million units in 2017, driven strongly by countries such as China and India.

Latest Market Development:

– July 2018 – ABB announced the acquisitions of General Electric Industrial solutions division. These USD 2.6 billion transactions is creating value for ABB and is also creating potential opportunities by coupling its digital offerings.

– July 2017 – Rockwell Automation introduced advanced cable-pull E-stop with patented, microprocessor-based technology. This product provides continued access to E-stop function, hence stopping machine risks with a simple pull of attached cables.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Safety Switches Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

