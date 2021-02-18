Safety Relays and Timers Market Global Outlook to 2026: Eaton Corp., Siemens AG, Siemens AG, ABB, Rockwell Automation

Global “Safety Relays and Timers Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Safety Relays and Timers market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Safety Relays and Timers industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The safety relay and timers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period of (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Safety Relays and Timers Market are Rockwell Automation, OMRON Industrial Automation, SICK AG, Eaton Corp., Siemens AG, ABB, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, TE Connectivity, Altech Corp. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Safety Relays to Have High Demand Across Various Industries

– In the oil and gas sector, safety relays and timers are used in applications such as controlling, starting, and protecting circuits. Safety relays is an integral component of the oil and gas industry as it requires heavy machinery that must be controlled through safety relays. Industrial timers are suitable for use in material handling, machine tools, and process control in various process machines.

– The deployment of process machines has increased due to the considerable rise in offshore oil and gas exploration activities. Offshore oil and gas exploration activities require complex drilling operations, making it challenging in terms of logistics and operations.

– In the chemical and petrochemical industry, the safety relay is used in the application such as pumping and storage. Increase in chemical and petrochemical plants boost the use of safety relays and timers.

– In the power industry, with the increase in connected and electronic devices, there has been a rise in power generation. Also, industries are widely using automation in their process line which is creating demand for safety relay and timers.

– In the United Kingdom, there was an increase in sales of relays over the past few years compared to previous years due to the increase in usage in construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and power and semiconductors industries.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– In APAC, countries like China, India are the major market for the safety relay and timers due to rapid development in construction, energy and power, automotive, manufacturing sectors.

– The shift of manufacturing industries to Asia, the growing dispensable income among the middle class, and the developments in South East Asia, including the Make in India campaign by the Indian government, will boost the safety relays & timers market in Asia.

– For instance, In May 2018, India ranked 4th in the Asia Pacific region out of 25 nations on an index that measures their overall power. The Indian power sector is undergoing a significant change that has redefined the industry outlook. Sustained economic growth continues to drive electricity demand in India.

– The Government of India’s focus on attaining Power for all has accelerated capacity addition in the country. At the same time, the competitive intensity is increasing at both the market and supply sides (fuel, logistics, finances, and manpower). The total installed capacity of power stations in India stood at 350.16 Gigawatt (GW) as of February 2019. Thus, power sector drives the safety relays and timers market too.

