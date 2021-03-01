Safety Motion Control Market Size is expected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2026 | ABB Ltd, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc

Safety Motion Control Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Safety Motion Control market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Safety Motion Control industry.

The safety motion control market was valued at USD 14.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The growing trend of automation, increasing adoption of digital technologies, and stringent government regulation regarding industry safety are some of the major factors driving the investment in the safety motion control market.

– Major motion control products for automation solutions are motion controllers, drives, motors, and robotics. Motion control systems are being used to automate processes, and more companies are turning to robotics and conveyor systems to achieve higher efficiency margins in assembly and production. Therefore, various motors are used in these applications to control the process.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591656/safety-motion-control-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Safety Motion Control Market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK Group, Siemens AG, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Market Overview

Automotive Industry to Witness Huge Demand

– The demand for safety motion control systems in the automotive industry has seen a marked increase due to the developments in the manufacturing and assembly processes of HCVs and high-end motor vehicles.

– High-end motion controllers are used in the automotive industry for controlling the movements of mechanical parts in the production process. Safety motion control systems are extensively used during the manufacturing of major components, like engines and driver assistance systems.

– All the important automotive suppliers have been relying on motion control systems to optimize their production chains through actuators and robotic arms. Furthermore, assembling and maintenance processes are also witnessing increased adoption of safety motion control systems.

– For instance, vehicle assembly (an exhaustive process requiring high levels of precision and throughput) has been using safety control systems widely for performing repetitive tasks for using minimal resources.

– Moreover, the increase in the production of automobile vehicles is expected to drive the motion controller market. According to the Motion Control and Motor Association, the global motion control and the motor market experienced record growth in 2018, with USD 3.827 billion in shipments, increasing by 8% from 2017. The largest categories within the overall market were motors (40%), actuators and mechanical systems (19%), and electronic drives (17%).

– Owing to the ongoing recession in automotive manufacturing was further hit by nation-wide lockdown, which could also result in a decrease in demand for some vendors for the short term. For instance, Germany-based Siemens AGs orders for the Digital Industries segment declined from EUR 16,287 million, in 2018, to EUR 15,944 million in 2019, a decrease of 4%, largely as a result of weakened demand in the motion control and short-cycle factory automation businesses. To which company faced adverse market conditions during the fiscal year 2019, particularly in the automotive and machine-building industries. However, the crisis is also expected to create new opportunities and revenue streams in the market.

Competitive Landscape

– Jan 2020 – Rockwell Inc announced the launch of new motor protection circuit breakers that offer space, time, and cost savings. The circuit breakers are enabled by UL approval for use in group installation. This type of installation can reduce panel space, installation and wiring time, and overall costs, by eliminating the need for individual branch shortcircuit protective devices for each motor circuit.

– May 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Automation introduces interactive cycle insertion screens compatible with Renishaw GoProbe Macros on M8 series CNC Controls.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Safety Motion Control market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Safety Motion Control market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Safety Motion Control industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592083/beverage-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com