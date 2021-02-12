Safety Motion Control Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The Global Safety Motion Control Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Safety Motion Control industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Safety Motion Control market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Safety Motion Control Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The safety motion control market was valued at USD 14.85 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Key Players: ABB Ltd, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK Group, Siemens AG, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Recent Developments:

– May 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Automation introduces interactive cycle insertion screens compatible with Renishaw GoProbe Macros on M8 series CNC Controls.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further.

– The first variant of motion control systems involving a single axis movement was conceptualized in North America. Furthermore, North America has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications.

– Factors driving North America motion control market are the high consumption of electronic equipment and the abundant presence of the healthcare industry. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing motion controllers that are equipped with the smart actuators to synchronize and speed up the production process.

– Also, the need for quick transportation of the heavy components and equipment during the production process has resulted in an increase in the adoption of the motor control systems in the manufacturing industry in the region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

