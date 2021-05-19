Safety Laser Scanner Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021-2027

Safety Laser Scanner Market – Introduction

Safety laser scanner is a safety device that provide a laser safety solution for safeguarding stationary and mobile applications. Safety laser scanners use time of flight principle, which means the scanner determines position of an object based on the time taken by the laser to bounce back from an object and return to unit. Moreover, in safety laser scanners customizable protection and warning zones are easily created to safeguard any area. Safety laser scanners continuously offer two-dimensional area monitoring with an opening angle of 275 degrees for protection of personnel, equipment, and mobile systems.

Safety laser scanners are used in various end use industry namely healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, food & beverages, and consumer goods and electronics, among others for protection of equipment as well as people from hazardous area or to detect any undesirable entrances into a hazardous area. Additionally, to eliminate the risk of collisions with people or objects in its path safety laser scanners are mounted on transfer cart or an automated guide vehicle.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68696

Safety Laser Scanner Market – Competitive Landscape

In March 2017, IDEC Corporation introduces the SE2L Safety Laser Scanner, the world’s smallest, and the world’s first with master/slave functionality safety laser scanner.

Rockwell Automation

Founded in 1903, Rockwell Automation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. The company manufactures and provide solutions for wide range of products used in industrial automation. The company has strong brand name under flagship of Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software products across the globe. The company has around 22,000 employees.

Panasonic Corporation

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Kadoma-shi, Japan. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and services electrical and electronic products across the globe. The appliances segment of the company offers air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, digital cameras, fixed-phones, home audio equipment, video equipment, rice cookers, compressors, and fuel cells among others. The company has around 271,869 employees worldwide.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Founded in 1945, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. The company develops and manufactures electronic sensors and components for the global automation market. The company offers industrial sensors that include industrial vision products, proximity and photoelectric sensors, ultrasonic sensors, rotary encoders, and positioning systems among others. The company has manufacturing base in Germany, the United States, Hungary, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

IDEC Corporation

Founded in 1945, IDEC Corporation is headquartered in Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan. The company designs and manufactures electric control automation products for original equipment manufacturers. The company offer automation solutions such as programmable logic controller, safety laser scanners, smart relay, operator interface, industrial components, and automation software solutions.

Keyence Corporation

Founded in 1985, Keyence Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, US. The company manufacture and supply measuring systems, sensors, microscopes, laser markers, and machine vision systems worldwide. The company develops innovative and reliable products for automotive and other manufacturing industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global safety laser scanner market with significant developments include Rockwell Automation, Leuze electronic GmbH, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, IDEC Corporation, Sick AG, HOKUYO AUTOMATIC CO., LTD., Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, ReeR SpA, and Banner Engineering among others.

Safety Laser Scanner Market – Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Safety Laser Scanner for Safeguarding Machines in Industries

One of the major driving factor for the growth of global safety laser scanner market is increasing adoption of safety laser scanner device in industrial automation. In industrial automation there are huge number of machine working on assembly lines. In order to safeguard machines, laser safety scanners are widely used due to its versatility. The scanners can be mounted vertically or horizontally to cover various types of hazards. Moreover the sensor detects are mounted on an automated guide vehicle to reduce risk of accidents with objects or people.

Additionally, the scanner prevents hazards from operating when a person or an object is in dangerous area. Owing to these advantages safety laser scanner are increasingly used in industrial automation applications. As a result of this, rising adoption of safety laser scanner in industrial automation for safeguarding of machines is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=68696

Adoption of Vehicle Navigation System in Automobile

Automobile manufacturers are focusing on technological development to improve safety standards of passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Vehicle navigation system is an important feature in safety of a vehicle. In vehicle navigation system safety laser scanners are used to detect objects for collision avoidance and vehicle guidance. Owing to these factors, safety laser scanners are being increasingly used in vehicle navigation system which is anticipated to be one of the key factors to drive the safety laser scanner market in the automotive industry.

Safety Laser Scanner Market – Segmentation

The safety laser scanner market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Product Type

End-use Industry

Region

Safety Laser Scanner Market Segmentation – By Product Type

Depending on the product type, the safety laser scanner market can be divided into:

Mobile Safety Laser Scanner

Stationary Safety Laser Scanner

Safety Laser Scanner Market Segmentation – By End-use Industry

On the basis of the end-use industry, the safety laser scanner market can be fragmented into:

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Others

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.