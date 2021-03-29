Safety Laser Scanner Market Advance Technology and New Innovations 2021 to 2026

The Safety Laser Scanner Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The safety laser scanners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– Over the years, due to increasing fatalities at the workplaces especially in the industrial sector, the companies have been emphasizing on the safety measures and making the machine surrounding more safe for the operators. As the safety laser scanners allow installations on new as well as retro fitted machineries allowing companies to meet the safety complainces, it has gained more popularity in the market and hence driving the market growth.

– Moreover, the safety laser scanner pioneered by SICK AG is an effective, compact, and flexible for installation on various machines including staionary and moving machines. Also, these can be applied vertically as the access guarding systems. This is another factor fueling the adoption rate of safety laser scanners across the industries.

– However, due to the existing substitute products like safety mats and light curtains offering limited but similar solutions is hindering growth of the security laser scanners market to an extent.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Safety Laser Scanner Market: Leuze Electronics GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, Banner Engineering, Hans Turck, Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd., IDEC Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Datalogic SpA, Arcus Automation Private Limited and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– May 2019 – The pioneer of developing safety laser scanner SICK AG, launched its latest model of safety laser scanner outdoorScan3 for outdoor applications in AGVs. With this development, the company has opened huge opportunities for automating and increasing the efficiency of intralogistics production processes with a vision of a self-managed value chain in the spirit of industry 4.0.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Applications are Expected to Grow Significantly



– The safety laser scanners are extensively being adopted by the automotive industry due to the increasing use of automatic guided vehicles (AGVs). Usually, there are two kinds of lasers used on the AGVs, one for navigation and other for detecting obstacles in the path by safety laser scanners; and is used to move trolleys through the workshop and warehouse especially when combined with lean system trolleys and gravity-fed flow rack.

– In manufacturing facilities such as semi-automatic painting, the machine requires the frequent entry of operators to move out of the painted parts. In such cases, an advanced safety laser scanner enables two-way protection to the machine allowing entry to the operator for replacing the finished part and simultaneously protecting the area where it is working on another part.

– Over the years, the automotive manufacturers across the world have been making expansions in their production capacities. For instance, BMW announced its expansion in its South Carolina plant for manufacturing 1400 X3 through X7 models each day. In another example, Toyota is also having expansion in Sao Paulo, Brazil by spending over USD 230 million to produce existing Etios and Yaris models with some new vehicle models.

Asia Pacific Region to Grow Significantly



– Recently, China have been facing a rise in labor wages and tighter regulations resulting in higher operating cost for the manufacturing companies. Hence these companies are seeking opportunities in Southern East Asia for the lower-value production network which would be largely integrated into global manufacturing value chain. Moreover, mega trade policies like RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) is helping free cross border trades in the region for automotive and consumer goods & electronics.

– The robotics sector in the region has been witnessing a significant growth over the years. In a latest report by IFR, it is estimated that China, Japan, and South Korea cummulatively account for over 64% of industrial robots shipment in 2018 globally. Additionally, the government initiatives like Make in India, are encouraging the industrial sector in the region, wchih is estimated to drive the demand for safety laser scanners in the forecast period.

– Moreover in late 2018, South Korean governemtn approved a bill, OSHA (occupational Safety and Health Act) to govern safety at the workplace and have pushed a fine of over USD 9,000 on violation. Such a move by the governments is expected to drive the adoption of safety laser scanners to meet the safety compliance by the companies.

