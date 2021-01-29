Safety Footwear Market with 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

To know the trends and opportunities in this industry, Safety Footwear Market research report is anytime a best solution to go for. This market report presents the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2026. This market report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time and Safety Footwear business report helps with the same.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- DUNLOP PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR; Honeywell International Inc.; Wolverine; uvex group; Elten GmbH; RAHMAN GROUP; Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.; Night Tech Gear; Zephyr Workgear; Merrell; VF Corporation; JALLATTE; Anbu Safety Industrial Co.,Ltd.; Hewats Edinburgh and Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global Safety Footwear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.97 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand from various end-users due to the imposing of strict regulations by the authorities of various regions regarding the safety and protection of workers.

Safety footwear can be defined as layering and protection footwear that are produced for specific purposes and protection against specific circumstances and elements. These categories of footwear have being reinforced and enhanced for rough and tough use. These footwear have been produced with specific materials that protect the wearer in a number of applications such as during mining, construction, and various other activities from a number of industries.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing industrialization activities in the developing regions is expected to increase the demand for protection and safety products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growing employments in industrial and utilities activities requiring protection and safety clothing and accessories; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Presence of fake and cheaper products that compromise on quality and assurance from various local players in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall SAFETY FOOTWEAR Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Shoes, Boots),

Material (Plastics, Rubber, Leather, Others),

Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Transportation, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Others)

The SAFETY FOOTWEAR report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Night Tech Gear announced the launch of “Night Shift Shoe Lights”. They are an additional accessory for the night tech gear products, as they remove the need for handheld light sources. These lights help light up the areas of up to ninety meters, significantly reducing the risk of hazards and helping the workers in extreme environments.

In March 2017, Merrell announced the launch of their work/safety footwear products. The products based on Merrell’s expertise in outdoor and comfort footwear.

