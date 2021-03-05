Safety Drives And Motors Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2021 to 2026

Global Safety Drives And Motors Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Safety Drives And Motors market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Safety Drives And Motors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Safety drives and motors have become an integral part of industry operations. Drives and motors are used in many industrial operations, especially machinery and equipment. Most industrial operations rely on electric motors and drive systems to power and control machinery and equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The Safety Drives And Motors Market is Fragmented due to reverse engineering and a decrease in initial costs. Some key players in the market are Rockwell Automation, Seimens, ABB. Some key developments in the market are Rockwell Automaton has added five new members to its Machine Safety System Integrator program. Created in 2014, the program helps industrial companies identify system integrators with current safety standards expertise and a proven track record in designing safety systems in August 2018. National Copper Corporation of Chile has awarded Rockwell automation with a major contract worth USD 50 million to supply several automation and safety systems for the construction of Chuquicamata underground mine in August 2018. The company introduced Allen-Bradley Micro870 PLC, the new flagship of Micro800 family, that can be used in place of multiple micro PLCs. Machine designers can use a new micro programmable logic controller (PLC) to help optimize the control architecture in large standalone machines or systems in March 2018

Key Market Trends

Energy and Power Has Significant Share In The Market.

– Globally, the power generation sector is extremely diverse and is providing new opportunities to the safety drives and motors market.

– Previously power sources, such as coal were one of the major sources of power generation. But in order to reduce their carbon footprints, many countries are encouraging cleaner energy generation alternatives.

– Further, in countries, like the United States, the demand for nuclear power is in high demand. As of June 2018, the US government has funded the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) divisions Modeling-Enhanced Innovations Trailblazing Nuclear Energy Reinvigoration (MEITNER) program with over USD 20 million to carry out ten different projects that enable cheaper, safer, and more advanced nuclear power plant designs. Such advanced initiatives are expected to create considerable demand for safety drives and motors, both during the time of development and deployment.

North America Has The Largest Share In The Market.

– North America is one of the largest markets for safety drives and motors globally. The region has a high demand form the upstream oil and gas sector and industrial segment. In fact it is one of the largest adopters of industry 4.0 policies in the world. Additionally, the US governments policies to increase production and depend less on exports is expected to be the primary driver for demand from the industrial sector.

– Moreover, with the United States Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the outer continental shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

– Further, similar to the global scenario, declining demand from the mining industry stand be a major restraint. In Canada, the number of mining projects have reduced by one-third in number and by over 50% in value between 2014 and 2017. Over the forecast period, this scenario is expected to recover with reduced production costs.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Safety Drives And Motors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

