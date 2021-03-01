Safety Connection Devices Market 2021 | Worldwide Industry insights, Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, and Share Forecast Till 2027

Safety Connection Devices Market is growing with a significant CAGR of 6.71 % and it is expected to reach revenue of 15.50 Billion in 2020 and in 2025 it is expected to reach 21.49 Billion.

Development of safety standards, the ever-evolving new technologies, and the rapid recreation of driving organization of the U.S. standards at international level will drive the North American safety connection devices market. Growing demands for secure and reliable connection devices are expected to drive the growth of European Market. The integration of such advanced safety features in new vehicles is predicted to rise from 10.2% in 2012 to 49% in 2017. Finally, Europe has multiple ways to encourage the full emergence of connected devices.

Scope of The Report:

Safety Connection Devices Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Safety Connection Devices Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Safety connection devices are complete wiring solutions dedicated to machine safety. They help reduce the installation and maintenance cost, ease expansion, simplify troubleshooting and provide system modularity while facilitating safety. The safety connection devices provide reliable communications between the E-stops, safety interlock switches, and cable pull switches etc. The safety connection devices include network media, control net, power media, device net etc. While increasing personal safety these devices also improve connection between different machines. The safety connection system is designed to simplify the installation of safety devices.

Safety Connection Devices Companies

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Bihl + Wiedemann GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Lumberg Automation Components GmbH

Murrelektronik Inc.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Ifm electronic gmbh

Banner Engineering Corp.

Safety Connection Devices Market Key Market Segments:

By Type: Cable and Cords, Connectors, Gateways, Adaptors, Relays, T-Couplers, Distribution Box

By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Other

Increasing Demand for automation will continue to grow due to the increased requirements of high product quality, paired with expectations of equally high reliability in high volume production. With automation increasing in every industry, the demand for safety connection devices is also increasing. Thus, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing consumers for safety connection devices during the forecast period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

