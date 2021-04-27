Safes and Vaults Market Size, Demand, Companies Share, Growth and Industry Drivers by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Safes and Vaults Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global safes and vaults market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Safes and vaults refer to secure storage systems, which are built into walls and floors or are freestanding to safeguard valuables under high-risk situations. They are available in electronic, biometric and mechanical variants and are used for cash management and storing deposits, guns and medical products. They consist of thick metallic paneled doors, which are usually damage resistant. They aid in protecting the contents from extreme weather conditions, robbery, unauthorized access and other intrusions. As a result, they are widely used across both commercial and residential sectors to protect critical records, medical files, ammunition, monetary assets and sensitive documents.
The global safes and vaults market is primarily being driven by the increasing crime rates and instances of robberies, especially in the developing nations. The growing product demand from the medical industry, which utilizes safes and vaults to protect essential drugs and minimize prescription-related thefts, is also contributing to the market growth. They are also used in the banking sector to safeguard the deposits and automated teller machines (ATMs) and prevent burglary. Furthermore, various product innovations, such as the launch of security systems integrated with timely alerts and auto-locking mechanisms for improved protection and real-time updates through smartphone applications, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/safes-vaults-market/requestsample
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Historical, Current and Future Trends
- Structure of the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Safes and Vaults Market 2021-2026 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:
The report has segmented the global safes and vaults market on the basis of region, type, function type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Electronic
- Biometric
- Mechanical
Breakup by Function Type:
- Cash Management Safes
- Depository Safes
- Gun Safes and Vaults
- Vaults and Vault Doors
- Media Safes
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by End User:
- Banking Sector
- Non Banking Sector
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the safes and vaults market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Bode-Panzer GmbH
- Gunnebo Group
- Alpha Safe & Vault Inc.
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Dormakaba Holding AG
- American Security Products Co.
- BJARSTAL
- Access Security Products Ltd.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/safes-vaults-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Citrus Extract Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citrus-extract-market
Sternal Closure Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sternal-closure-systems-market
De-Icing Agents Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/de-icing-agents-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800