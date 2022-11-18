Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime release date in Spring 2023 revealed by trailer PV

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime is about to premiere in April 2023. Pic credit score: J.C. Workers

The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

The anime was first introduced again in January 2021, and the official web site for the anime was opened in April 2022, saying the 2023 premiere. In August 2022, a teaser trailer was launched, revealing the primary solid and employees.

Now the primary trailer PV for Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime was launched to corroborate the April 2023 premiere. The trailer depicts the encounter between Sariphi and Leonhart and introduces the primary solid of characters of the present.

Right here is the teaser PV launched by the manufacturing group on the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts official Youtube Channel:

The principle solid of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime

The newly introduced important solid of the anime contains:

Takuma Terashima (Shiroe in Log Horizon) as Anubis

Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in Beastars) as Jormungand

Megumi Han (Gon Freecs in Hunter x Hunter) as Amit

Hiroyuki Yoshino (Firo Prochainezo in Baccano!) as Bennu

The beforehand introduced important solid of the anime contains:

Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Sariphi

Satoshi Hino (Ainz Ooal Robe in Overlord) as Leonhart

Yuka Nukui (Anne Halford in Sugar Apple Fairy Story) as Cy

Natsumi Fujiwara (Abigail Jones in Nice Pretender) as Clops

Extra concerning the collection

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime, often known as Niehime to Kemono no Ou in Japanese, relies on a manga collection of the identical identify written and illustrated by Yu Tomofuji.

The manga was first serialized in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume journal from November 2015 to October 2020. The manga has been compiled into 15 tankobon volumes.

Yen Press has licensed the manga for English publication and revealed the fifteenth quantity in April 2022.

To be taught extra concerning the plot of the Niehime to Kemono no Ou collection and discover out the place you’ll be able to learn the manga, try this piece on our web site.

A brand new spinoff manga primarily based on the unique Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts, titled The White Rabbit and the Beast Prince, has additionally began serialization in Hana to Yume journal. It’s going to launch on January 20, 2023.

For extra data on the collection, try the official Niehime to Kemono no Ou anime web site.