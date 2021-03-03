Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Global Research and Clinical Analysis 2021 | Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., Laborie, Inc, Axonics Modulation Technologies

The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

This is attributing to the rising prevalence of overactive bladder conditions and increasing incidence of urge incontinence such as Urinary tract infection (UTI). In addition, growing incidences of fecal incontinence and the availability of medical reimbursements are some more factors fueling market growth. As per the article published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine 2019, the study reported that the prevalence of urinary incontinence in post-menopausal women age 45-90 is around 26.47 %. In addition, urinary incontinence has a huge impact on social and mental health. The sacral nerve stimulation will help in enhancing the quality of life of the affected population. Moreover, as per the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) an estimate of around 13 million population are affected by urinary incontinence and most of them are women. Thus, growing incidences of the target patient pool will surge demand for treatment and promote the sacral nerve stimulation market in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population globally, growing research investments, and technological advancements associated with pharmaceuticals and medical devices are driving the sacral nerve stimulation market.

Top Leading Companies of Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market are

Nuvectra, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., Laborie, Inc, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Nevro Corp., Boston Scientific Corporation, Synapse Biomedical Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc

Market Research Analysis:

Sacral Nerve Stimulation in Urinary & Fecal Incontinence is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Sacral nerve stimulation in urinary & fecal incontinence is estimated to witness a healthy growth in the future attributed to the growing prevalence of patients suffering urinary tract infection (UTI), anal sphincter injuries and overactive bladder. As per the Global Health Data Exchange in 2017 an estimate of around 38 million population are affected by urinary tract infection. These populations will create a demand for treatment and thus drive the segment growth. Moreover, the rising number of populations suffering from constipation and pelvic pain is also anticipated to boost the segment growth.

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Sacral Nerve Stimulation market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Sacral Nerve Stimulation market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market report.

