Sack Kraft Paper Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | WestRock Company; Nordic Paper; BillerudKorsnäs; Canfor

The attention on the overwhelming players WestRock Company; Nordic Paper; BillerudKorsnäs; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Smurfit Kappa; International Paper; Forest Company; SCG PACKAGING; Oji Holdings Corporation; Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A. among others.

Global sack kraft paper market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 44.96 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for products for packaging having high strength, durability and providing other various features such as printability, porosity and others.

Sack kraft paper can be segregated as the paper category that is created from specialised chemical pulp obtained during the kraft process. The paper obtained from this process is utilized for making paper or paperboard having features such as high levels of elasticity, resistance against tearing, highly porous nature. All of the combined features together give rise to its application in manufacturing of packaging products which require high levels of strength and durable nature.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions

Significant growth undergoing in the building & construction sector is also expected to boost the adoption rate of the market

Presence of stringent regulations and banning of plastics use in various developed countries is also expected to boost the adoption rate

Requirement of large scale deforestation for the manufacturing of the product are factors restricting the growth of the market

Availability of alternative packaging solutions such as flexible IBCs, bulk bags, plastic materials is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Color Grade (White, Brown),

Grade (Kraft, Semi-Extensible, Extensible, Others),

Product (Natural, Bleached),

Packaging Type (Open Mouth Sack, Valve Sack, Others),

End-User (Cement & Building Materials, Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Food, Others)

The SACK KRAFT PAPER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, WestRock Company announced that they had completed the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. Once integrated into WestRock’s business they will be able to provide greater opportunities and solutions relating to the paper and packaging offerings. This acquisition will also improve the presence of WestRock Company in the United States region providing greater revenue streams.

In November 2016, Tolko Industries Ltd. announced that they had completed the sale of their pulp, paper and sawmill production site situated in Manitoba, Canada to Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd. Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd. will also acquire the employees of the mill and will help in keeping the mill operational

