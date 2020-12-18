Saccharin Market Research Report 2020, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest market research report by IMARC Group, titled “Saccharin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global saccharin market reached a value of US$ 277 Million in 2019. Saccharin (C7H5NO3S), also known as benzoic sulfimide, refers to an artificial sweetener which is around 300 times sweeter than table sugar. It is produced through the oxidation of o-toluene sulfonamide or phthalic anhydride. Its name has been derived from the word ‘saccharine’ which is used to describe something ‘overly sweet’. It is commonly available in the form of white crystals or crystalline powder which are insoluble in water but mix well along with other sweeteners to compensate for their drawbacks. As saccharin is a non-nutritive sweetener, it is widely used by health-conscious consumers to monitor their weight and sugar intake.

Market Trends:

Saccharin offers no caloric value, does not get metabolized and is excreted from the body unchanged. Moreover, it is less expensive than sugar and does not affect blood sugar levels or cause tooth decay. Owing to this, it is widely used in the preparation of sugar-free beverages and food products such as carbonated drinks, dessert toppings, jams, jellies, salad dressings and canned fruits. Apart from this, it also finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry to produce toothpaste, teeth whiteners, mouthwash and cough syrups wherein the presence of sugar may lead to spoilage. Additionally, as it assists in weight management, it is recommended by dieticians to reduce or control weight. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing several marketing campaigns through different means including newspapers, televisions and the internet to increase product awareness amongst consumers. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global saccharin market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

1. Sodium Saccharin

2. Insoluble Saccharin

3. Calcium Saccharin

Based on product types, the market has been segregated into sodium, calcium and insoluble saccharin. Currently, sodium saccharin holds the largest market share, representing the most popular product type.

Breakup by Application:

1. Food and Beverages

2. Table Top Sweeteners

3. Personal Care Products

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Others

On the basis of applications, the market has been divided into food and beverages, tabletop sweeteners, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. Amongst these, the food and beverages segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Region:

1. China

2. India

3. United States

4. Europe

5. Others

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into China, India, the United States, Europe and Others. At present, China is the leading market, holding the majority of the global share.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. Some of the key players in the global saccharin market are Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd., Shanghai Merry Yang Enterprise Co. Ltd., Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Focus Corporation, Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd. And Vishnu Chemicals Limited.

