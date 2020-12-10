SaaS-based SCM Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “SaaS-based SCM Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global SaaS-based SCM market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based SCM (Supply Chain Management) is a software application used for on-premise and on-cloud management of supply chain processes. The software keeps the record of the inventory and automatically re-configures business processes with the changing requirements. It also helps in reducing capital expenses and operating costs, enhancing productivity, mitigating duplication, and standardizing processes. As a result, SaaS-based SCM is widely employed for sourcing and procurement, demand and operations planning, and management of inventory, warehouse, order and transportation.

Market Trends

The rising digitization trends have led to the adoption of automated and pre-programmed machinery by several manufacturers to minimize overhead costs and production time. Furthermore, the increasing use of SaaS-based SCM tools for enabling constant monitoring and operational security across organizations is driving the market growth. Rapid integration of SaaS-based SCM with Internet-of-Things (IoT), coupled with the introduction of hybrid and pay-as-you-go models for public and private deployments is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for AI-based solutions for enhanced traceability and visibility in supply chain management is further expected to drive the market for SaaS-based SCM.

SaaS-based SCM Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Blue Yonder Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Highjump Software Inc. (Körber AG)

International Business Machines Corporation

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.)

Kinaxis Inc.

Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.)

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, deployment mode, end-user, application, vertical and region.

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Transportation Management

Inventory and Warehouse Management

Sourcing and Procurement Management

Order Management

Demand and Operations Planning

Others

Breakup By Vertical:

Consumer Goods and Retail

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

