SaaS-based SCM Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “SaaS-based SCM Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global SaaS-based SCM market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based SCM (Supply Chain Management) is a software application used for on-premise and on-cloud management of supply chain processes. The software keeps the record of the inventory and automatically re-configures business processes with the changing requirements. It also helps in reducing capital expenses and operating costs, enhancing productivity, mitigating duplication, and standardizing processes. As a result, SaaS-based SCM is widely employed for sourcing and procurement, demand and operations planning, and management of inventory, warehouse, order and transportation.
Market Trends
The rising digitization trends have led to the adoption of automated and pre-programmed machinery by several manufacturers to minimize overhead costs and production time. Furthermore, the increasing use of SaaS-based SCM tools for enabling constant monitoring and operational security across organizations is driving the market growth. Rapid integration of SaaS-based SCM with Internet-of-Things (IoT), coupled with the introduction of hybrid and pay-as-you-go models for public and private deployments is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for AI-based solutions for enhanced traceability and visibility in supply chain management is further expected to drive the market for SaaS-based SCM.
SaaS-based SCM Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Blue Yonder Inc.
- Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
- Highjump Software Inc. (Körber AG)
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.)
- Kinaxis Inc.
- Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.)
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, deployment mode, end-user, application, vertical and region.
Breakup by Solution:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Breakup by End User:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Transportation Management
- Inventory and Warehouse Management
- Sourcing and Procurement Management
- Order Management
- Demand and Operations Planning
- Others
Breakup By Vertical:
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
