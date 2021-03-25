Saarland ends lockdown after Easter | Free press

Saarbrücken (dpa) – The Saarland is leaving the corona lockdown after Easter. From April 6 – the Tuesday after the holidays – cinemas, fitness studios and outdoor restaurants will open again.

A daily negative rapid test is a requirement, said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU). Long-term restrictions were increasingly reaching their limits. Therefore: “From April 6, more private, more public life will be possible again.” After April 18, further opening steps could follow: in restaurants, in volunteer work, in schools.

Saarland’s head of government announced that contact restrictions in place as a result of the pandemic will also be relaxed. For private outdoor gatherings, a maximum of ten people must be allowed in the first step. Contact sports outside is again possible: “Always in combination with testing”, Hans emphasizes.

The Saarland is starting a pilot project for this exit plan, the CDU politician said. At the latest Corona Summit, federal and state governments decided that temporary pilot projects should be possible in states and individual regions – “with strict safeguards and a testing concept to open up individual areas of public life.”

The Saarland has the best conditions for such a model project, said Hans. On the one hand, the seven-day incidence in the smallest German area is currently around 70, one of the lowest in Germany. Second, the Saarland already has a good infrastructure for testing. There are 41 testing centers in the country, and more than 300 doctors and pharmacies offer rapid antigen testing for free. Saarland ordered 2.5 million rapid tests early on.

After all, vaccination coverage is high in Saarland with just under a million inhabitants. So far, about 150,000 vaccinations against the coronavirus have been performed, of which about 110,000 first vaccinations. With an 11.4 percent rate for first time vaccinations, the state ranks at the top of the federal states, two percentage points above the national average, Hans said.

Many federal states have announced that they now want to designate such model regions. ‘But we are the only federal state to do that as a whole. That is why we also call our project the Saarland model ”, says Hans.