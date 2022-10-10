S2G and Besiktas Esports qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

S2G and Besiktas Esports confirmed their slots within the PUBG Cellular World Championship (PMGC) 2022 after grabbing first and second positions within the Turkish regional rankings, which was decided primarily based on the whole variety of factors collected on this yr’s PMPL spring and fall seasons.

S2G garnered a complete of 1658 factors whereas Besiktas Esports was shut behind in second place with 1644 factors, with either side acquiring slots within the $4 million mega event that begins on November 22. Curiously, the workforce additionally competed within the PMWI 2022 Afterparty.

This yr, Tencent allotted two slots for the PMGC from the Turkish regional rankings. 51 groups from the world over will battle it out for the famed trophy and an enormous money prize on the occasion.

Prime 8 groups from Turkey 2022 rankings (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Subsequent Ruya, one other well-liked PUBG Cellular workforce from Turkey, completed in third place with 1447 factors, adopted by Fireplace Flux Esports. Istanbul Wildcats, who gained the PMPL Turkey Spring, carried out poorly within the fall season, securing eighth place on the finals.

S2G and Besiktas Esports performances’ in 2022 PUBG Cellular Professional League Turkey

PMPL Spring

S2G Esports emerged on the prime of the League Stage with 480 factors, with the workforce buying fourth place within the Grand Finals with 168 factors. Besiktas Esports, with 445 factors, positioned second within the League Stage, however later claimed third within the Finals.

PMPL Fall

This occasion concluded as we speak, with S2G being topped this season’s champions. That they had a dominant displaying all through the competition, claiming second with 782 factors within the League Stage and first place within the Grand Finals with 228 factors.

Besiktas Esports additionally had a superb begin, topping the league standings with 817 factors and grabbing second place within the Finals with 207 factors.

The highest eight groups from the PUBG Cellular Professional League Turkey Fall Finals have now certified for the European Championship Fall, which options three World Championship slots.

Certified groups for PMPL European Championship Fall

The championship consists of eight groups every from PMPL Turkey and PMPL Western Europe, and can be performed from October 20 to 23.

S2G Esports Besiktas Esports Ozarox Esports Fireplace Flux Esports Good Guys Surreal Esports New World Esports Istanbul Wildcats MadBulls HVVP (Ex NAVI) Virtus.professional Unicorns of Love TJB Esports EU DE Meutre Qodex Pioner

Fireplace Flux Esports showcased sturdy resistance within the fall season, however failed to complete within the prime two of the general regional rankings. Subsequent Ruya couldn’t even make it to the PUBG Cellular European championship, despite the fact that the workforce was the winner of the PMGC 2021 League West.



