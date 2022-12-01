S. Korean Twitch streamer calls for action after being harassed while livestreaming in India

A South Korean Twitch streamer recognized on-line as Mhyochi is asking for Mumbai Police to take motion after she was harassed by two males whereas livestreaming in Khar, India.

Mhyochi, a content material creator and mannequin whose actual identify is Hyojeong Park, was livestreaming in Khar on Tuesday evening when one of many males grabbed her arm and pulled her towards a parked motorcycle he was driving along with his pal.

“I attempted my greatest to not escalate the scenario and go away as a result of he was along with his pal,” the streamer shared on Twitter. “And a few folks stated that it was initiated by me being too pleasant and interesting the dialog.”

One Twitch follower clipped the encounter from her stream and identified that Mhyochi was surrounded by “1000+ folks.”

“This can’t go unpunished,” person @Beaver_R6 tweeted, calling for Mumbai Police to take quick motion.

Different customers chimed in, with one commenter saying it was a superb factor Mhyochi was livestreaming on the time and that eradicating herself from the scenario was “completely positive.”

One other Twitter person was slammed for sufferer blaming after telling vacationers to do a little analysis earlier than they roam the streets of the nation they’re visiting.

One person stated Mhyochi being pleasant and open doesn’t give the boys a “free harassment move.”

Mumbai Police have since publicly reached out to Mhyochi on Twitter, however the streamer has but to discover a technique to give them her contact data straight as of Wednesday.

