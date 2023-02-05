S.H.Figuarts Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With A New Event In Akihabara

‘Tremendous Mario’ obtained some superb S.H.Figuarts some time again. Ollie Barder

Because the launch of the S.H.Figuarts toyline again in 2008, it has had a surprisingly diverse line-up of figures since then. So it appears solely becoming to have its fifteenth anniversary celebrated with a brand new occasion in Akihabara.

Held on the Tamashii Nations Retailer Tokyo, the occasion covers the size and breadth of S.H.Figuarts toyline over the previous fifteen years.

When you might imagine that S.H.Figuarts figures are purely for anime associated franchises, you’d be very unsuitable in that assumption.

One thing that this occasion reveals fairly completely, by exhibiting the very large number of franchise the S.H.Figuarts toyline has catered for through the years.

From Tremendous Mario (proven above) to Bruce Lee (proven beneath) and Star Wars, the S.H.Figuarts pantheon of figures has been suitably in depth.

This S.H.Figuarts determine of Bruce Lee was one of many first to make use of a digitized face. Ollie Barder

What makes these figures stand out is their thorough articulation couple with detailed sculpts and a number of equipment. In more moderen years, the S.H.Figuarts line has used digitized faces to seize the likenesses of well-known characters and other people.

The current S.H.Figuarts figures from The Mandalorian are additionally significantly noteworthy when it comes to how genuinely glorious they’re.

Having grown up with Star Wars as a child, the unique trilogy clearly and never the lackluster prequels or the bizarrely incongruous new movies, I’d have beloved to have had figures of this high quality to play with.

In any case, the S.H.Figuarts toyline has not solely survived however thrived over the previous decade and a half, and that’s a pleasant factor to see.

This S.H.Figuarts occasion will run on the Tamashii Nations Retailer Tokyo in Akihabara till the tip of March. The second occasion will begin originally of April. Entry is free.

S.H.Figuarts fifteenth Anniversary Ollie Barder

S.H.Figuarts fifteenth Anniversary Gallery

Location: Tamashii Nations Retailer Tokyo

Dates: February 3 till March 31

Entry: Free

