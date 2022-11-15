Ryohgo Narita’s Dead Mount Death Play anime release date in Spring 2023

The Corpse God from the Useless Mount Demise Play anime. Pic credit score: Studio GEEKTOYS

Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto’s darkish fantasy manga — Useless Mount Demise Play is inspiring a TV anime adaptation.

Useless Mount Demise Play anime launch date is in April 2023, within the Spring 2023 anime season.

An official Twitter deal with and web site for the anime adaptation had been additionally opened, the place a trailer PV and a key visible had been launched.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the premise of the present and introduces the principle forged of characters of the anime.

Right here is the trailer launched by the manufacturing workforce on the official King Amusement Inventive Youtube channel:

Forged and employees

The primary forged of Useless Mount Demise Play anime consists of:

Yuki Sakakihara (Nanaki Ralei in The Genius Prince’s Information to Elevating a Nation Out of Debt) as Polka Shinoyama

Inori Minase (Hestia in Is It Fallacious to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon?) as Misaki Sakimiya

Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Takumi Kuruya

Manabu Ono (finest identified for steering The Irregular at Magic Excessive College) is directing the Useless Mount Demise Play anime at studio GEEKTOYS. He’s additionally accountable for the sequence composition and writing the scripts with Yukie Sugawara, and Yoriko Tomita. Hisashi Abe is designing the characters. F.M.F (Yuuki Nara, eba, Utane Utatane) is composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing workforce:

Polka Shinoyama in Useless Mount Demise Play. Pic credit score: Studio GEEKTOYS

Extra about Useless Mount Demise Play

Useless Mount Demise Play is an upcoming anime primarily based on the manga sequence of the identical title written by Ryohgo Narita and illustrated by Shinta Fujimoto.

The manga has been serialized in Sq. Enix’s Younger Gangan journal since October 2017. Its particular person chapters have been compiled into 9 tankobon volumes to this point. Useless Mount Demise Play manga Quantity 10 will launch on November 25, 2022.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English. Eight volumes have been launched to this point.

Within the last moments of the battle between the final hope of the world — Shagurua, “The Calamity Crusher” and the strongest necromancer — “The Corpse God”, reincarnation magic is used. And somebody is reincarnated in fashionable Shinjuku! A boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens, not fairly himself. Seems there may be an murderer after this boy.

How will issues pan out? Take a look at the Useless Mount Demise Play anime in April 2023.

For extra info on the sequence, you’ll be able to take a look at the official Useless Mount Demise Play anime web site.