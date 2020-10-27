Ryan Reynolds trudged Hugh Jackman to perfection on his birthday
Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 44th spring on October 23rd. While his fans paid homage to him by bringing out his best roles on screen, a certain Australian actor took the opportunity to gently troll him.
Happy birthday, Ryan!
Ryan Reynolds, also known as Deadpool, has been embroiled in a false media feud with Hugh “Wolverine” Jackman for some time, which recently went on in earnest. On Twitter, Hugh Jackman wished his friend and Deadpool actor a happy birthday with a photo of him in his younger years. Of course, Ryan Reynolds did not fail to respond to this “provocation”:
Good war
This Wolverine actor’s joke is not trivial. The Australian comedian only returned the favor to Ryan Reynolds, who a few weeks earlier on his birthday trolled him over a funny video that was posted on Instagram and shared by a fan on Twitter.
Hi Hugh! I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and say I love you. I’m here in Atlanta and wish I could party with you, Reynolds began before things took a humorous turn. You may notice that it is a little quiet at home this morning. I brought Deb, the kids, the dogs, your friends, and the furniture to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having a great time. And we miss you
A nice argument between the two friends, which we would like to see on screen together again. Their last collaboration dates back to X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), a film that for the most part has left no trace in history.