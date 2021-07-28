Ryan Reynolds trudged back to perfection from Hugh Jackman

As we’ve known for several years, the feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (a humorous feud, of course) seems to never end. Today Hugh Jackman just put a layer on top with a Twitter post that makes internet users laugh a lot.

A new twist in the Ryan Reynolds feud – Hugh Jackman

The hilarious feud between Ryan Reynolds and Huch Jackman is said to have started in 2009, and it was caused by Scarlett Johansson at the time. Since then, the two men haven’t stopped smuggling each other out. One of the most significant moments of this feud was certainly the 2018 Christmas party, when Ryan Reynolds was the only one wearing a hideous Christmas sweater. It was a joke by Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, and the photo of the three went viral quickly making Ryan Reynolds seem pissed off.

Today, Hugh Jackman didn’t give his friend the hideous Christmas sweater, but he used the upcoming release of the Free Guy movie to tip Reynolds. Free Guy is a film in which Reynolds plays the role of a fake loser who works as a bank clerk and realizes that he is, in fact, the supporting character of a video game. The becoming hero will therefore try to change his state in order to become master of his fate. If you are interested in the film in question, you can find its trailer at the beginning of the article.

Knowing how much the Free Guy project means to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman just posted a photo of him on Twitter, accompanied by … the director of Free Guy himself.

What is that @ShawnLevyDirect? Forgot to invite @VancityReynolds to your party? Buddy, your secret is safe with me. And … post. pic.twitter.com/p0lXjjygdz

July 27, 2021

What the heck is that @ShawnLevyDirect? Did you forget to invite @VancityReynolds to your party? Dude, your secret is safe with me. And … Posted.

It remains to be seen how Ryan Reynolds will react. This little media dispute definitely has the merit of keeping the fans entertained while they wait for the release of Free Guy, which will air in theaters on August 11, 2021.