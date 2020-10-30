Ryan Reynolds trolls Emilia Clarke for her birthday!

Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing Deadpool on screen, is highly regarded for his humor and jokes. Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) paid the price on her birthday too!

Ryan Reynolds, equal to yourself!

Emilia Clarke celebrated her 34th birthday on October 23, 2020. The British actress, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones, received a lot of news on the occasion, including one from Maximum Effort, a production company founded by Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor was also born on October 23rd. And his production company had the guts to celebrate Emilia Clarke’s birthday before celebrating it. Ryan Reynolds made an amazing Twitter announcement:

Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations! ud83cudf8aud83cudf89ud83cudf88

23 October 2020

We are sorry. I’ve postponed his birthday this year. It was a little too crowded for me …

I am pleased to announce that February 29th will be Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations!

It is currently unknown if Emilia Clarke contacted the UK registry office to proceed with the date of birth change … especially since there is no guarantee the actress has taken note of Ryan Reynolds’ important announcement, considering that she hasn’t posted anything on Twitter since 2013.

It is recalled that last spring, when the world was limited, Ryan Reynolds reacted in a quirky way to his fans on Twitter as usual.