Ryan Reynolds reveals his evil plan to troll Hugh Jackman

The comedic feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was a few years ago. The two actors love to troll each other, and recently Hugh Jackman kindly poked fun at Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.

An argument that we don’t want to end

The comedic feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman seems never to end, which is good because it’s hilarious to watch.

Hugh Jackman has just destroyed Ryan Reynolds’ dream by confirming that there will be no Wolverine cameo in Deadpool 3. A huge disappointment for both Reynolds and the fans.

Ryan Reynolds, who is currently promoting the film Free Guy, in which he stars, found time to reveal his Machiavellian plan to troll Hugh Jackman. During an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast, the Canadian actor explained the joke he wanted to play about his longtime “enemy”.

A farce as Machiavellian as it is disgusting

During the interview, presenter Jess Cagle, accompanied by Julia Cunningham, showed Ryan Reynolds a video of Hugh Jackman explaining a prank he was about to play on him. In the video in question, the Australian actor explains that he wanted to play the famous dog poop joke in a newspaper on his doorstep.

Reynolds, with his quick, mocking wit, responded immediately by piercing Jackman’s head.

“First of all, only Hugh Jackman would call it dog shit, that’s dog shit, Hugh, let’s get that straight to him like a sushi platter, but they were all just old bandages.

A platter of sushi made from old bandages would be a real and funny, if really dirty, reaction to Jackman’s filling. Of course, Reynolds’ disgusting idea is just another hilarious comment in the never-ending battle between the two Hollywood stars.

The two are very close friends, and in addition to entertaining fans with their comedic troll, Reynolds and Jackman used their “rivalry” to do good by supporting charities.

Ryan Reynolds is currently playing Free Guy, which hits theaters this Wednesday August 11th. For his part, Hugh Jackman will appear in Reminiscence, which hits theaters on August 25th.