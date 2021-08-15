Ryan Reynolds confirms great news for fans of the film

Free Guy is one of those films that happily surfs pop culture and deals with video games from a more positive perspective. Released this week, exactly on August 11th in France and August 13th in the US, it was able to achieve a small critical success in the first days and on the first weekend, be it at the box office or among the audience. If you’ve seen the movie before or are planning to see it, lead actor Ryan Reynolds has some really good news for you.

Free Guy: Live my life as an NPC

Free Guy, it tells nothing more and nothing less than the life of Guy, an NPC bank clerk in an open world like Grand Theft Auto, who decides to put an end to his daily routine by going straight to the players who do his banking rob. The whole plot revolves around meeting a programmer who wants to show the world that the game’s creator is not who he claims to be. If you’ve seen the movie before, here’s a post with lots of Easter eggs that you might have overlooked.

A film that has already received many positive reviews. Fans will be delighted to learn that Ryan Reynolds formalized and made public on Twitter the fact that after several years of discussion with Disney, the studio agreed to pursue the project!

Aaaannnnd after Disney broadcast #FreeGuy as an original IP movie for 3 years, Disney confirmed today that they officially want a sequel. Huhu !! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx

That information comes three days after director Shawn Levy’s press conference where he said he already had plans for the sequel:

I think the short answer is yes. I’ve done things that started franchises. I’ve done enough to know that you don’t know the outcome. We chatted and flirted with some ideas. If there was a sequel, it would be called the Albuquerque Boiled Turkey. Anyone who has seen the film will understand this joke. This is 100% Free Guy 2: Albuquerque Boiled Turkey. “

A release on HBO before Disney +

At the same press conference, Ryan Reynolds spoke about the difficulty of creating a new and coherent script without taking inspiration from a medium. Anyone who has got used to adaptations by now, with his role and his commitment to Deadpool but also in Detective Pikachu, we can understand. However, we manage to recognize the typical humor of the actor as well as that of Taika Waititi, who recently won the right to direct a Star Wars film, whose important information you can find here.

Free Guy is currently an exclusive theatrical release for 45 days. After that period, it will be available for streaming on the HBO Max platform before being visible on Disney + due to pre-Disney acquisition agreements. In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi, you’ll find Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Unsurprisingly, #FreeGuy unfolds its concept without any problems. R. Reynolds obviously comes to his advantage, the humor, the emotion, the action scenes, the references, everything is well packaged. It’s neither revolutionary nor innovative, but it’s devilishly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/HvcjEkiI2O

Free guy, you expect the worst for the first second, then every 10 minutes and in fact it works pretty well

#FreeGuy is a film “for G @ m3rZ”

It’s up to you to see if it’s positive or not.

(always curious about your opinions in DM when you’ve seen it)

Hot reaction when leaving #FreeGuy: damn good!

A super fun modern Truman show full of great ideas and winking. pic.twitter.com/b5YNdx2bax

