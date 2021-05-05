Ruy de Carvalho’s life is exhibited in Lisbon

From next Thursday, May 6th, at 6 pm, you can visit the exhibition “Retratos Contados de Ruy de Carvalho” in the Raul Solnado Gallery in Lisbon. The idea is to honor the Portuguese actor and celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the institution.

At 94 years of age and a career of 78 years, he is the oldest active Portuguese actor. He is currently on stage with “A Ratoeira” at the Teatro Armando Cortez. This photo exhibition looks back on his long life and work.

There you will find childhood and family photos as well as the wedding with colleagues and in various plants. The exhibition can be visited until the end of July and admission is free. From Monday to Wednesday you can stop by between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. From Thursday to Saturday you can arrive an hour earlier from 7 p.m. And on Sundays the gallery is open between 5 and 8 p.m.